January 18, 2021

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 2:59 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — A 67-year-old man and 71-year-old woman died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

Lee said the man was a resident of Natchez and the woman was a resident of Vidalia.

More information was not provided to protect their families’ privacy.

As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 2,058 COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 related deaths in Adams County since March.

The latest available data from USAFacts.org, which was updated Sunday, states Concordia Parish has had a total of 1,606 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths reported since March.

MSDH reported 1,457 new cases and three new deaths in Panola, Stone and Wayne counties on Monday.

Mississippi’s total since March now stands at 253,932 cases and 5,524 deaths.

MSDH also reported 1,188 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 infection with 336 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 60 available ICU beds statewide.

What can you do?

Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential and set an example by your actions.

