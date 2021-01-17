State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,606 new COVID cases as of 6 p.m. Jan. 16 and 40 new COVID related deaths, 10 of which occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 16.

Adams County has had 2,046 total cases and 70 COVID related deaths in total according to the health department. Mississippi has 210 current outbreaks in long term health care facilities.

The department of health estimates on average there are 15.4 new cases of COVID per week in Adams County as of Jan. 15. Adams County is estimated to have a population of 30,693 in 2019 in a report from the health department.

There is no update in data about vaccinations from the department of health. Both vaccine supplies and vaccinations sites are expected to increase by this February according to the health department.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine you can visit the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.