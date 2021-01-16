January 16, 2021

  • 36°

We need you on city’s tourism board

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Do you have an interest in tourism in Natchez? Do you have ideas you think would benefit the entire community, as well as enhance the experience of our visitors?

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen seek candidates to fill the vacant board seat on the Natchez Convention and Promotion Commission.

That board, which typically has six members, is down one member.

Prospective board members have until Jan. 22 to provide letters of interest and resumes to the mayor’s office in city hall.

Candidates will be interviewed by the aldermen’s tourism committee, which consists of Alderwomen Sarah Carter-Smith, Felicia Bridgewater Irving and Valencia Hall. They will select finalists and submit those to the Board of Aldermen as a whole, who will interview the finalists and chose a person to fill the open NCPC seat.

The Natchez Convention and Promotion Committee was established to market and promote Natchez and Adams County and act as a resource for visitors and area businesses. The NCPC also oversees Visit Natchez and are in the process of choosing a new executive director for that group.

Natchez is steeped in a diverse history and many here have worked hard in recent years to tell our area’s entire history. It is that focus on the telling of the story of all Natchezians that will serve our city best in the long run and keep our history relevant.

If you have ideas you think will move us all forward in that goal, please consider applying to serve in the vacant position on the NCPC board. We need you!

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

ACCS student celebrates birthday at the school with a drive-through party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland