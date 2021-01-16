January 16, 2021

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:28 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,680 new positive cases of the Coronavirus and 70 new COVID related deaths. 50 of those deaths occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15, the other 20 deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and Jan. 10 according to the health department.

Adams County has had a total of 2,032 positive cases as of Jan. 15 according to data from the health department. The health department reports a total of 1,028 vaccinations have been administered in Adams County, and 99,766 vaccinations have been administered state wide as of Jan. 16.

As of Jan. 16, 9,588 Mississippians have received their second dose of the COVID vaccine.

Those who are eligible for to receive the vaccine are adults 65 and up, and anyone from the age of 16 to 64 years old who has a Chronic health condition. According to the Health department’s website you must be 18 years and older to receive a vaccine at drive-through sites.

For more information about vaccinations visit the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

 

 

