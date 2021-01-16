State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,680 new positive cases of the Coronavirus and 70 new COVID related deaths. 50 of those deaths occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15, the other 20 deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and Jan. 10 according to the health department.

Adams County has had a total of 2,032 positive cases as of Jan. 15 according to data from the health department. The health department reports a total of 1,028 vaccinations have been administered in Adams County, and 99,766 vaccinations have been administered state wide as of Jan. 16.