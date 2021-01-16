January 16, 2021

Roger Lee King Sr.

By Hunter Cloud

Published 6:10 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Roger Lee King Sr. 

August 10, 1954 – December 8, 2020

Funeral Services for Roger Lee King Sr., 66, of Natchez, MS, who died January 9, 2021, will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 17 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Edward Brown, officiating.

Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

 

