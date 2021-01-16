ACCS student celebrates birthday at the school with a drive-through party

Karleigh Williams jumped up and down as she received presents from family and friends driving by in their cars. Kaleigh’s mom Hannah Williams said even the elementary principal drove through the school’s parking lot for the party Saturday.

Karleigh is a third grade student at Adams County Christian School and will have a birthday party hopefully in the summer, Hannah said. Karleigh’s grandmother Tammy Wilson said it is sad they had to hold a drive-through party because of COVID, but was happy it went well.