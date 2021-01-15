Jan. 14, 1932 – Jan. 11, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Virse Lee Jackson, 88, of Ferriday, LA will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Burial will be limited to immediate Family at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Bishop Justin Conner will officiate.

Mr. Jackson, son of the late Bertha Jackson, was born in Carthage, TX and died at Merit Health Natchez. He was an honorable discharged US Army veteran of the Korean War from March 22, 1951 to March 21, 1954 and reenlisted from January 30, 1957 to January 16, 1960. He was honored with the Combat Infantry Badge , the Korean Service Medal , a Bronze Service Star and a Purple Heart Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Hawkins Jackson of Ferriday; his children, Jackie Turner of Ferriday; Linda Favorite and her husband, Terryl; Tangela Jackson and Coletha Francois and her husband Cyril; twelve grandchildren, twenty eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

