FAYETTE — Graveside services for Jamie Bingham, 42, of Vicksburg and formerly of Lorman, who died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS, will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Dougal Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.