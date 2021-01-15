January 16, 2021

  • 39°

Flag may change, but Mississippi GOP is same

By Staff Reports

Published 5:04 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Our new state flag is a defining statement about the change of direction the state of Mississippi wants to make and a rejection of where it has been. When Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill removing the confederate symbol of division from the prior flag, he acknowledged that symbolism matters. Reeves crowned the moment as, “one small effort to unify…done in good faith.”

However, the state’s GOP senators and representatives have not acted in good faith leading us down the old path of disunity, violence, and oppression.

In a vote to codify the description of the flag, a ceremonial formality, State Sen. Melanie Sojourner, a Natchez Republican, was a voice of dissent. She voted nay to the new flag with the dubious claim of bringing her fellow Mississippians a “choice.” This is not her first refusal to support removing the divisive iconography. Her rejection was merely symbolic, the flag would change either way; the state would make progress with or without her. This incident alone, If it were just her isolated buffoonery on display, a citizen might mistake her stance as healthy democracy.

Unfortunately, she is not alone. There is no mistake that last Wednesday, the national party of the GOP, including our elected officials to that upper echelon, made another symbolic stand. A stand that says one thing. They care nothing for healthy democracy.

During a ceremony to certify a legitimate election, the president of the United States, GOP figurehead, used a false narrative of voter fraud and incited a violent insurrectionist mob with the aims of disrupting the peaceful transfer of power of our democratically elected federal government.

Coursing through that howling bedlam, flowing through that heaving throng of interminable rioters, streaming around that lost humanity, and finally, sailing straight through the halls of the capitol building there came a haunting visage. A specter of our past brought to life before our eyes. An unmistakable reminder of our collective discord. A sobering embrace of what we have rejected. A man victoriously carrying the confederate battle flag.

After the tear gas had cleared and the coup attempt had been squashed, Congress reconvened and despite all that had happened that day, many GOP senators and representatives still sustained fraudulent objections to a free and fair election.

By the numbers, Mississippi’s’ senators and representatives are a seditious lot. Only one representative (Benny Thompson) and one senator (Roger Wicker) had the good sense not to symbolically endorse the terrorist coup by sustaining objections to the election. The others? When it came down to the line between representative democracy and mob rule, nation and party, “light and dark,” the Mississippi GOP sided with separatists and insurrectionists in making an assault on the union.

As Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel, another opponent of the new design, said, “Mississippi has changed its flag, but it cannot be said we moved forward together.”

The struggle to stay unified as a state and a nation will get harder from here. Only 100% denunciation of this violence and the fraudulent movement that caused it is acceptable. If the GOP elected officials would stand with the fracturing past of the Stars and Bars rather than the healing unity of the Magnolia, they should resign for the sake of the state and the nation.

Joshua T. Burke is a Natchez resident. Readers are invited to submit their opinions for publication. Email jan.griffey@natchezdemocrat.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday