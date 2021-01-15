January 16, 2021

Bessie Mae Montgomery

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

July 11, 1950 – Jan. 6, 2021

CLAYTON — Graveside services for Mrs. Bessie Mae Montgomery, 70, of Clayton, will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from the Clayton Garden of Rest in Clayton under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. Montgomery was born in Clayton, daughter of Isadore and Lena Atkins Green and died at the Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

She is survived by seven children, five siblings, 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

