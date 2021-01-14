NATCHEZ — Helen M. Hargrave was born February 21, 1943 to John and Ella Minor in Adams County. She was the seventh of nine children.

Helen accepted Jesus Christ at the age of ten and was baptized in September 1953 by Rev. W. M. Drake. She became a member of St. Mary Baptist Church and served in several organizations. In earlier years she sang in the choir and taught the youth Sunday school class. She was a member of the beauty club, devoted attendee of Bible study, and served on the Homecoming program committee and Mother’s Board. She was faithful in all her ways for Kingdom Building.

Helen attended Sadie V. Thompson School. She worked in retail and retired from Fred’s Discount Store in Natchez.

By marriage, Helen gave birth to five beautiful children. She gained an additional son, her first grandchild, when he was a newborn baby giving her a total of six children.

Helen enjoyed talking on the phone, playing board games, completing crossword puzzles, spending time with her siblings, and reading the Bible. She specialized in baking peach cobblers and sweet potato pies for her family. She also loved decorating her home.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Minor and Alton Minor, Sr., and sisters John Louise Sims and Virginia Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories three daughters, Rose E. Brown and Virginia (Sam) Ikard of Monroe, LA, and Gladys (Curtis) Taylor of Hattiesburg, MS; three sons, Rev. Jimmy (Christine) Hargrave, Jr. of Monroe, LA, Samuel (Janis) Hargrave of Douglasville, GA, and Rev. Dr. Johnathan (Angelita) Hargrave of Natchez; two sisters, Dorothy Hunt and Faye Reed of Natchez; two brothers, Samuel (Odessa) Minor and James (Patricia) Minor of Natchez; two sisters-in-law, Lou Verna Minor of Natchez, and Jessie Hargrave of Kenner, LA; one brother-in-law, Willie James Hargrave, Sr. of Kenner, LA; four aunts, Catherine Minor, Lorraine Minor, and Gladys Minor of Natchez, and Jessie Matthews of Gulfport, MS; twenty grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, six godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, bonus daughters and sons, church family, prayer partners, and friends.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb/Winfield Funeral Home. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, January 15th from 4 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be Saturday, January 16th at noon in the St. Mary Memorial Garden located on Community Lane off Artman Road with Rev. Jimmy Hargrave, Jr. officiating. A mask is required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged. After funeral services, the family wishes to mourn in private.