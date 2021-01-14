Barbara Elmore
Oct. 7, 1949 – Jan. 5, 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Barbara Elmore, 71, of Natchez, who died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, will be Saturday, January 16, at noon at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
There will be no public visitation on Friday, January 15.
