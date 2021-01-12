January 12, 2021

  • 37°

Natchez defeats Wingfield on the Court

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School’s varsity basketball teams returned to action last Friday night as they played host to Wingfield High School in the Lady Bulldogs’ and Bulldogs’ MHSAA Region 6-5A opener.

In the varsity girls’ game, the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 59-29 win over the Lady Falcons and in the varsity boys’ game the Bulldogs doubled up the Falcons 82-41.

Ten players for the Lady Bulldogs (4-4, 1-0) found themselves in the scoring column against an overmatched Lady Falcons team. Natchez High was led by Kelsey McNeal with a game-high 20 points and Kyla Butler finished with 10 points. Olivia Davis and Jakeria Carter each finished with six points.

Wingfield was led by K’lyah Stovall with 13 points and Keasia Stovall added 11 points.

The varsity boys’ game was somewhat competitive in the first quarter, which ended with Natchez High leading Wingfield 24-14. The next two quarters, however, were dominated by the Bulldogs as they outscored the Falcons 22-5 in the second quarter and 15-6 in the third quarter for a commanding 61-25 advantage.

The Bulldogs finished off the Falcons with a 21-16 edge in the fourth quarter to win 82-41.

Trevon Jackson led Natchez High (5-3, 1-0) with a game-high 22 points. Travis Berry added 19 points and Dionte Thomas poured in 12 points. As a team, the Bulldogs had nine players in the scoring column.

Damien Haynes led Wingfield with 17 points and Jaylon Glasper chipped in with nine points.

Natchez High hosted Jim Hill High School in Region 6-5A action Tuesday night.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

News

New state flag official; Sojourner of Natchez votes against it

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchezians react to shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol

News

Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations