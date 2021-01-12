Nov. 29, 1941 – Jan. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Edna Ruth Ford, 79, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on January 5, 2021, at Jefferson County Nursing Home Fayette, MS, will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating, burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez. Please be considerate of the family: wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Edna Ruth was born on November 29, 1941 in Natchez, MS to Leon Harris Sr. and Esther Ware Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Harris Sr. and Esther Ware Payne; her husband, John A. Ford; one grandsons, Wandus L. Kaho; two brothers, Johnnie Harris and Willie Payne; one granddaughter-in-law, Shonda Tyler; one son-in-law, Wandus Kaho Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Mae E. Kaho, Sheila Ford and Barbara Tyler and husband; two sons, Frank Harris and Johnnie Harris and wife Jennifer; two sisters, Cynthia Norwood and Shaunna Harris; three brothers, David Payne, Leon Harris Jr. and W. D. Harris and wife Rosie; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.