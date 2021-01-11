January 11, 2021

Winter storm cancels ACCS soccer game

By Staff Reports

Published 3:44 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Adams County Christian School’s first district soccer game against Oak Forrest Academy was canceled for Monday due to inclement weather from a winter storm.

ACCS head coach Jimmy Allgood said the Rebels practiced on Saturday and Sunday before snow, sleet and rain fell in Natchez on Sunday night.

Allgood said the game against Oak Forrest Academy in Amite, Louisiana would be rescheduled for a later date, because it has playoff implications. A make up date for the game against Oak Forrest will be announced at a later time, Allgood said.

Allgood said the last week of the season is typically left open to make up games canceled by rain and snow Snow and rain also canceled school for ACCS and canceled soccer practice, Allgood said.

“If school is out due to inclement weather we do not practice on those days,” Allgood said.

Missing the first conference game will not cost any player development time as ACCS plays Manchester Academy in Yazoo on Wednesday. ACCS plays Laurel Christian at home on Thursday.

The Rebels will play their next district game against Cathedral on Jan. 18. Cathedral, Brookhaven Academy and Oak Forrest are the teams in the MAIS district for ACCS.

Allgood said the Rebels are playing two to three games a week in the second half of the season to stay in form for district games. Allgood said being able to play multiple games per week keeps his players in form.

“This time of year we try to make sure we have other games during the week, so we aren’t just playing district games or one game a week,” Allgood said. “It is one thing to practice all the time, it is another to try and simulate game situations. We are trying to keep our skills and everything on point for going into the second half of the season.”

