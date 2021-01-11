FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Sarah Madison, 82, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Mt. Zion B.C. Cemetery with Rev. Michael Reed officiating under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sarah L. Madison was born July 31, 1938, Frogmore, LA, the daughter of Josephine Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sammie Madison, funeralized on Jan. 2, 2021; one son, Samuel Madison; one daughter, Linda Lewis; one sister, Anna Jefferson; a granddaughter, Katina Lewis.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to; one son, Gregory Sims; five daughters, Shirley Clayton, both of Houston, TX, Retired Sgt. Major Patricia Holmes, Columbia, SC; Dr. Barbara Madison R.P.H., Houston, TX, Retired Gunnery Sgt. Amy Moore, Warner Robins, GA; one brother, Everette Lewis; three sisters, Mary Lewis, Jessie Hankston, all of Ferriday, LA, Murray Lewis, Houston, TX; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; two aunts, Judy Lewis, Louella Lewis; one sister-in-law, Winnie Page, all of Ferriday, LA; a number of other relatives, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

