Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19
NATCHEZ — Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson has died Monday morning with COVID-19 infection, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.
Patterson was elected as the Adams County Tax Collector in 2019 with significant experience working in the tax collector’s office.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
