January 11, 2021

  • 37°
Anna Beth Blanchard, 4 at the time, watches the snowfall while her dog Nola runs around their front yard on a snow day in 2017 in Natchez. (File / The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

By Jan Griffey

Published 7:29 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District, Cathedral School and Adams County Christian School have cancelled in person classes for Monday due to the substantial risk of inclement weather.

At Natchez Adams Schools, teachers will work from home Monday. Students are expected to participate in class via virtual learning platforms.

Administrators, custodial staff and maintenance and Braden staff will report to work on Monday at noon.

Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, said Tony Fields, communication director for the school system.

John W. Jordan, administrator of Cathedral School, emailed parents of Cathedral students Sunday night, canceling classes for Monday. He said the decision was made on Sunday evening with the best information possible at the time and erring on the side of caution. Whether Cathedral students will need to make up the missed day of school will be decided in the spring.

Adam’s County Christian School has canceled classes and all other events, including athletic practices, scheduled for Monday

At ACCS, grades pre-K through six will be considered to have a snow day.

Grades 7 through 12 should check Google Classroom and complete posted assignments.

Adams County is expected to see freezing temperature and winter precipitation overnight, which could make travel difficult and hazardous.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

News

New state flag official; Sojourner of Natchez votes against it

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchezians react to shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol

News

Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

News

Drive through COVID-19 vaccines to be given Thursday in Natchez