Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

NATCHEZ — Adams County residents may get to see some snowflakes falling in the overnight hours of Sunday to Monday, but it’s unlikely any of that snow will accumulate on our still-warm ground.

Heather Stanley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said Adams County is right on the edge of the area that may see snow Sunday night.

“We do have a storm developing and we have increasing confidence in the fact that we will see winter precipitation,” she said. “It will start out as rain anywhere from 6 to 9 p.m. and likely will turn over to snow overnight. You could see some sleet and a wintery mix of precipitation.”

She warned while any snow that falls in Adams County is unlikely to stick to the ground, it will cause problems on roadways, making travel hazardous.

“You probably will see it accumulate on your car,” Stanley said.

The weather service has Natchez and Adams County just inside the area of limited threat for up to two inches of snowfall.

The forecast calls for a low Sunday night of 33 degrees with a high Monday of 40 and Monday night a low of 29 degrees. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with a high expected of 48 degrees.