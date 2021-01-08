William Carl Dodd and Ida Dodson Dodd

William Carl Dodd

Feb. 05, 1938 – Jan. 06, 2021

Ida Dodson Dodd

July 2, 1940 – Jan. 06, 2021

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for William Carl Dodd, 82, and Ida Dodson Dodd, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Jan. 12, 2021 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

William was born on Saturday, Feb. 05, 1938 in Carrollton County, MS to Calvin Elzie Dodd, Sr. and Velma Willoughby Dodd and Ida was born on Tuesday, July 2, 1940 in Saratoga, AR to Herman L. Dodson and Marteel Louise Holland and they both passed away Wednesday, Jan. 06, 2021.

Mr. and Mrs. Dodd, after 64 years of marriage are still together today. They loved riding around making loops with their beloved dog, Mollie, looking for gators. Mr. Dodd proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired after 25 years as a Sgt. First Class. He served in Korea for three tours and was then stationed in Germany for years where he had his first 2 children. He worked hard for his whole life including the trade school in Ferriday. He was a tough man until he became a grandfather then his whole life changed to loving on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren to taking care of his dogs. Mrs. Dodd was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was just as tough as Mr. Dodd, keeping up with the kids, house duties, and even working, while her husband would be all around the world.

They were preceded in death by their parents; their beloved dog, Mollie; and Mr. Dodd’s siblings, Calvin E Dodd, Talmadge Dodd, Robert Lester Dodd, Sarah Gwinn, and Lucille Elliot. Mrs. Dodd’s brother, Donald Dodson.

They leave behind their son, Billy Dodd & Lee Ernest of Monroe, LA; daughter – Angie McCaskill & Danny Brantley of Jonesville, LA; daughter – Cindy Myers & Steven of Monterey, LA; five grandchildren – Melissa & Billy Maxie of Natchez, MS, Tiffany & Ryan Paul of Baytown, TX, Steve & Kelli Myers of Monterey, LA, Ashley Dodd of Winnsboro, LA, Brittany & Joe Dalton of LePlace, LA; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ryane Maxie, Hilery Maxie, Rylie Maxie, Gunner Maxie, Hayden Paul, Preston Paul, Jordan Scott, Galvin Dodd, Braydon Dodd, Kayden Dalton. Mr. William’s three sisters, Joann Comeaux of Rayville, LA, Elaine Groleau of McMinnville, OR, and Edna Smith of Vancouver, WA. Mrs. Ida leaves behind her special friend, Janice King Ford.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Myers, Ryan Paul, Billy Maxie, Hayden Paul, Preston Paul, Charlie Dodd, and Gunner Maxie.

