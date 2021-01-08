Graveside services for Sandra Gean Williams, 68, of Natchez, MS, who died Jan. 1, 2021, at her residence in Natchez was held at 11a.m., Friday, Jan. 8,2021, at the Rohobath Church of God In Christ Cemetery in Sibley, MS, officiated by Elder Johnny Ray Jackson under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation was Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 3 to 5 p.m.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear mask, social distance, sanitize hands,

wash hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Sandra was born on May 5, 1952, to Sandy and Juanita Rogers in Ozark, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandy and Juanita Rogers; two brothers, James Rogers and Jeffrey Rogers.

Sandra leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Tina Michelle Williams; a devoted son, Alec Lavan Williams and wife Karla; one grandson, Kirnelius Devon Williams; one sister, Patricia Lee and husband Richard; two brothers, Leon Rogers and Tommy Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com, for the family, as well as memorial tributes.