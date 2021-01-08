Dec. 19, 1956 – Jan. 4, 2021

— Graveside services for Mack Willie Thomas, Sr., 64, of Natchez, MS, who died Jan. 4, 2021, at his residence in Natchez will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery Natchez, MS, officiated by Rev. Wilsonni Johnson under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

There will be a visitation held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Natchez

from noon to 1 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks. Please be

considerate of the family; wear mask, social distance, sanitize hands, wash hands and adhere

to all safety precautions.

Mack was born on Dec. 19, 1956 to Luther Jr. and Mary Thomas in Natchez, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Lou Thomas-Clark and Corina

Davis; one brother, Sidney Thomas III.

Mack leaves to cherish his memory, a loving daughter, Marcia Thomas and husband Reginald

Evans; a devoted son, Mack W. Thomas Jr; his ex-wife, Belinda Thomas; four grandchildren,

Shaka K. Posey Jr., Ahmod K. Baker, Bre’Ana K. Baker and Ari’yuna K. Baker; three sisters, Sue Willie Weatherspoon, Idell Johnson and Jessie Winford and husband Ed; four brothers, Isaac Thomas and wife Renee, Luther Thomas Jr. and wife Della, Leon Thomas Sr. and wife Rosie and Vernon Thomas and wife Beulah; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

