Lee A. Davis

May 6, 1946 – December 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral Service for Lee A. “Tallman” Davis, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Dec. 30, 2020, were 1 p.m., Saturday, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating.

Burial followed at Grove A.M.E Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Lee was born May 6, 1946, the son of Hugo and Carrie Davis, in Natchez.

He was a high school graduate and retired self-employed trucker with Tallman Trucking. Lee loved fishing, working on vehicles and was a member of King Fisherman Bass Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons Andrew Davis and Liddell Davis; daughter Gladys D. Bolden; three sisters Lucille D. Dixon, Ellen Davis and Charlestine Davis and grandson Andrew Davis.

Lee is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife Hollis B. Davis; four children Audrey Davis of Adelanto, CA, Connie and Troy Davis of Minneapolis, MN, Dianna D. Williams (Sidney) of Clinton, MS; three sisters Mary D Green, Doretha Davis and Ida D. Poche (Al); brother Ernest Davis (Theresa); twelve grandchildren Micheal, Trevon, Monique, Adrienne, Daniella, Dominque, Daisha, Destiney Jaimie, Zach, LA Kyra, Diana; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Emmett Jefferson, Johnathan Johnson, Greg Reynolds Wendell Hamilton, Kendrick Smith and Clifford Wright Jr.