July 7, 1948 – Jan. 7, 2021

Funeral services for Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, 72, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Sharp and Brent Gore officiating.

Interment will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery in Dunbarton, LA under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born on Wednesday, July 7, 1948 in Eva, LA and passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Natchez, MS. He was a member of Dunbarton Baptist Church. He spent his whole life protecting and serving the communities in which he lived. He began his law enforcement career with the Ferriday Police Department from 1969 to 1981, of which he served as chief from 1976 to 1981. Kenneth then went to work for the LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 1981 until 2008, retiring as Lieutenant. He retired in 2008 only to return later that year as Chief of Police for the Ferriday Police Department until 2012. He then ran for and was elected Sheriff for Concordia Parish where he spent the last eight years. Not only did he protect the community, he protected his family. He had an easy smile and a big heart. He was a family man and loved being with his grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed his old cars. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, and so much more. He will forever be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, HT and Jerry Hedrick; brother, Steve Hedrick; uncle, Millard Hedrick, father-in-Law Jeff Cowan, and brother-in-law, Pete Cooper.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Linda Cowan Hedrick of Vidalia, LA; three sons, David Hedrick & his wife Whitney of Ferriday, LA, Ivan Hedrick & his wife Mandy of Vidalia, LA, and Jared Hedrick of Vidalia, LA; mother-in-law, Nina Ruth Cowan, seven grandchildren, Lauren Boudreaux & her husband Blake, Kaitlyn, Ella Grace, David Reece, Olivia, Sophie, and Sawyer Hedrick; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Boudreaux; and two sisters, Melanie Lewis & her husband Ronnie of Ridgecrest, LA and Betty Otwell & her husband Ben of Jonesville, LA, brother-in-laws, James Cowan & his wife Debbie and Harold Cowan & his wife Edna; and sister-in-law, Susan Cooper.

Pallbearers will be James Parish, John Cowan, Joey Merrill, Charlie Ferrington, Ryan Lance, Russ Kiser, John Blunschi, and Lane Dale.

Honorary pallbearers are Brent Gore, Lee Dale, James Paul, Ronnie Hendricks, Randy Maxwell, Judge Leo Boothe, Sheriff Randy Maxwell, Fred Middleton, Billy Rucker, William Coleman, Morgan White, Glen McGlothin, Gene Wilson, Johnny Ferrington, Charles Ward, Quenten Mathews, and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Vidalia First Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.