July 12, 1926 – January 08, 20201

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Katie Ruth Newell Boyte, 94, of Natchez, who died Friday Jan. 08, 2021 in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.