Judy Elizabeth Day passed away at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville, Mississippi on Jan. 1, 2021. She was the eldest daughter of Howard and Joyce Day.

Judy was born at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. She spent the early years of her life in the towns of Pelahatchie, Morton, and Forest, Mississippi. She graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi in 1969. Judy worked in a wide variety of jobs over the years, but she most enjoyed her work as a guard for several prisons, including Mississippi State Department of Corrections in Parchman, Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville, Mississippi. After suffering a stroke in 2012 which caused blindness, she worked for LC Industries in Natchez, Mississippi in their work program for the blind. In spite of her loss of sight, she enrolled in college at Copiah Lincoln in Natchez at the age of 66 to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Academic Honor Society. Her family wishes to thank Zach Moulds, who was her guidance counselor, and the entire staff at Co-Lin for all of the help they provided Judy during her time there.

Judy was a talented artist with a vivid imagination for creating all types of arts and crafts. If she saw it, she could make it. She made amazing floral arrangements using tiny glass beads strung on wire and shaped into flowers, she made original Christmas ornaments and decorations using various mediums, bean bag games, and hand-painted paper mache’ bowls. She also sewed little girls’ dresses. The list goes on and on. However, her true passion was making and selling jewelry. Judy enjoyed creative writing. She wrote several short stories and a children’s book with plans to make the book part of a series. Judy was fun-loving, adventurous and had a great sense of humor. When asked if she would change anything about her life story, Judy would answer with an emphatic “NO!”

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include two daughters and two stepsons, Beverly Bullock and husband Keith, of Livingston, Alabama, Katherine Felter and husband Dewitt, of Roxie, Mississippi, Trey Guyse and Ted Guyse, both of Conehatta, Mississippi. She is survived by four sisters, Marybeth Dawes and husband Paul, of Natchez, Teresa Wells and husband John, Lori Webb and husband Bynn, and Suzy Campbell and husband Lee, all of Brandon, Mississippi. Also surviving Judy are five much loved grandchildren of whom she was very proud: Will Powell of Livingston, Alabama, and Jack, Lily, Riley, and Navy Ann Felter of Roxie, Mississippi. Additional survivors include six nephews: Kenny Foote of Columbia, South Carolina, Joseph Drews of Mobile, Alabama, Tyler Duffey of Brandon, Mississippi, Kyle Hickman of Byram, Mississippi, and Max and Asher Campbell also of Brandon, Mississippi.

The loss of a loved one during the COVID pandemic has been very difficult without being able to visit, give comfort, or say a proper goodbye. A heartfelt thanks is extended to Pat Langston and the staff at Meadville Convalescent Home, and to the staff at Franklin County Memorial Hospital for providing loving care to Judy during her illness that we, her family were not able to provide.

A private memorial service for family and close friends is planned at the home of Katherine and Dewitt Felter in the near future.

Donations in Judy’s honor may be made to Mississippi Council of the Blind or the charity of.