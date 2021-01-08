Billie Caroll Johnson

Jan. 2, 1943 – Jan. 7, 2021

Billie Carroll Johnson, 78, of Meadville, passed from this life Jan. 07, 2021, in Meadville. She was born in Natchez, Jan. 2, 1943 to her parents, William Rogers and Mattie Stokes Rogers. She was retired from William Carter Company where she worked as a Shipping and Product Analyst. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed crafting and spending time with her pets.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, W. G. Johnson; parents; and sister, Virginia Sebille.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, Jonathan Johnson (Angie) of Crosby; daughters, Cheryl Fullerton, of Natchez, Katherine Jackson (Rockey), of Gloster, Melissa Lemoine (Preston), of Bude; a faithful sister-in-law and friend, Ann Johnson, of Crosby; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson, Jenifer Harvey (Kevin), Justin Arnold (Jessica), William Aubrey Smith, Ethan and Laura Baxter, Anastasia, Dakota, and Dominic; six great grandchildren, and six great, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service is to be held at a later date in Crosby, Ms.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.