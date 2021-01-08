Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

By HUNTER CLOUD

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Community leaders from Natchez and Adams County prayed in front of the Adams County Sheriff Office in downtown Natchez on Wednesday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said every year Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church leads the blessing of the sheriff’s office building for the fifth straight year.

The ceremony consists of Patten speaking and leading a prayer for the community. Patten said when the community leaders prayed they had no idea about the events that would transpire later in the day in Washington, D.C.

Patten said he believes prayer is one of the main ways to keep a community safe, but doing things the right way is another way to lead the community in the right direction.

Patten said he started the annual blessing of the building in 2016 when he first became sheriff because he believes in putting God first. Patten said he has blessed the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for four straight years.

“I believe personally in everything I do in putting God first,” Patten said. “I did not want to take office without dedicating it to God.”

New Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Patten told him about the blessing of the building. Daughtry said he quickly called his command staff Tuesday evening in order for them to join the sheriff’s office in blessing the building.

By 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Patten said members of the fire department, police department, the board of supervisors and other members of the community blessed the sheriff’s office building. Daughtry said it was an example of how the community leaders are working together.

“We are showing love for each other,” Daughtry said. “We are showing support for each other. I think it is a great start. We are just like family. We might not always agree, but one thing we agree on is we are going to serve this community in the best way we know how.”

Patten said he would inform the community when they are blessing the building next year, so the public can participate in blessing the building. Patten said the first week of the New Year is when the sheriff’s office usually blesses the building.

Daughtry asked that the community keep community leaders, and first responders in their prayers. Patten said it is more important now than ever that people know community leaders are praying for Natchez and Adams County.