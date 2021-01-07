Sept. 20, 1963 – Jan. 4, 2021

Todd A. Bonnette, 57, of Crosby, MS. passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, MS. He was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Natchez, MS. He was a Lineman for the Southwest Mississippi EPA for many years.

Todd is survived by one brother, Kenneth Leroy Bonnette; four aunts, Pearley Perry, Lena Lanehart, Linda Williams and husband Freddie, and Carmel Ross; one uncle, Jack Bonnette; one sister-in-law Ellen Brock and husband Roger, and numerous cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Leroy “Buddy” Bonnette and Theresa Lanehart Abrahamson; his wife Mamie Bonnette; one brother Dell Bonnette;

grandparents, Gree Bonnette and Josephine Bonnette, Silas Lanehart Sr. and Bernice Lanehart Nettles.

Visitation is Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS., from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Enloe Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Clint Williams, Curtis Lanehart, Davis McDowell, Trey White, Timmy Bonnette, and Phillip Netterville.