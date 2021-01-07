Lula Mae Oliver

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Lula Mae “Baye” Oliver, 90, who died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS, will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at noon at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.