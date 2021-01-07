Fireworks brought New Year in right

Welcome to 2021!

The New Year came in with a bang thanks to the Vidalia Beautification Committee that sponsored the organization’s annual fireworks show on the Mississippi River.

People lined the bluff on the Natchez side of the river and the river’s banks on the Vidalia side.

Visitors came from far and wide to take in the pyrotechnic extravaganza over the river, and it was a sight to see even if it did not happen on New Year’s Eve as originally planned.

Due to inclement weather on New Year’s Eve the fireworks were postponed to New Year’s Day in the evening and promoters did a great job of getting the word out about the postponement.

Once underway, the fireworks show lasted approximately 30 minutes as one star burst explosion followed another — some red, white and blue and others just flame red.

Some fireworks had sparkles that floated down like fireflies and landed on the river’s surface before disappearing from view.

Thank you, Vidalia Beautification Committee, for coordinating and organizing the event and, more importantly, thanks to the many businesses and individuals who contributed to make the show possible.

It was a great way to ring in the New Year with hopes and anticipation for a brighter year than the one that preceded it.