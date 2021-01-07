May 04, 1940 – Jan. 03, 2021

NATCHEZ —Graveside services for Fannie Pearl Huber Holmes, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday Jan. 03, 2021, in Tennessee will be 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 07, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.