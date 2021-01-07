FAYETTE — Graveside services for David Fulton, 67, who died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS, will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Rev. M. Irving officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.