Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

By Hunter Cloud

The Natchez Democrat

An Adams County resident and two Amite County residents are on the Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety’s most wanted list.

Sarah Hope Thorpe, who is also known as Sarah Thorpe-Kennedy is wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for two charges of accessory after the fact of murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Adams County Sheriff Patten told The Natchez Democrat on April 5, 2019, that investigators believe Thorpe helped Arthur Lee Moore elude authorities for two months after Moore became the suspect in the Jan. 22, 2019 shooting death of James Henry Williams.

The MBI’s most wanted file describes Thorpe as having brown hair, blue eyes, with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 180 pounds. Her last known address was 512 Deerfield Road Natchez.

Amite County

Gary Mitchell and Kevin Donald Cope Jr. of Amite County are both on the most wanted list.

Mitchell is wanted on a charge of sexually molesting three females under the age of 16 at his home in Gloster. Amite County issued an arrest warrant for Mitchell on July 2019.

Mitchell is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, MBI’s file said. He is bald with blue eyes and is considered armed and dangerous. The MBI and the Amite County Sheriff’s Department want Cope on charges of child molesting and child fondling of a student while he was a teacher in Liberty. Amite County issued an arrest warrant for Cope in January 2020.

Cope is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds, MBI’s file said. Cope has blond hair and blue eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Who to contact

If you have information on the whereabouts of Thorpe, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 442-2752 or contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827- 4637). If you have information on the whereabouts of Mitchell or Cope, please contact the Amite County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 657-8057.

Mississippi’s Most Wanted List

* Allan D. Henderson is wanted for absconding supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections

* Harold Lee Higgins is wanted for absconding supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections

* Burnell Emile McCann is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender by the Harrison County Sheriffs Department

* Oscar Christopher McNeil is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department

* Charles Rhodes Chandler is wanted for absconding supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections

* Jessie Dennis, Jr. is wanted for felony rape by the Grenada County Sheriffs Department

* George Dewitt Robinson, Jr. is wanted for sexual battery by the Quitman County Sheriffs Department

About MDPS Most Wanted List

The most wanted list was released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety commissioner Sean Tindell. Mississippians are being asked to help authorities find the individuals listed, and to view the complete list visit https://www.dps.ms.gov/ms-most-wanted.

“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” Tindell said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”