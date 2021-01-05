Graveside services for Smylie Truman Hudnall, 83, who died Sunday, January 03, 2021 will be 1 p.m. today at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Smylie Truman Hudnall was born on April 5, 1937 in Natchez, MS and passed away on January 3, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Smylie and Ruby Hudnall, one sister, Peggy Tew, two brothers, Harry Hudnall and Ray Hudnall, and one son, Mike Hudnall.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hudnall, his children; Janice (Mike) Myers, Richard Hudnall and Debbie (Peanut) Boyd, one brother, Stuart Hudnall, and one daughter-in-law, Kimberly Kelp Hudnall. He had five grandchildren; Dan Myers, Adam Myers, Ashley (Matt) Hester, Justin (Kathryn) Kelp, and Trey Ainsworth.

He was employed by Carpenter-Hudnall Motor Company throughout his career. He was an avid hunter and bass fisherman and a member of Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez.

