Man faces rape charge

NATCHEZ — An Adams County man faces a charge of rape with intent to ravish, Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

“On Dec. 26, deputies took a report from a disabled female subject who said that 67-year-old Leon Wesley tried to rape her when they were left alone the previous day,” an ACSO press release states. “Subsequent investigation led to probable cause to charge Wesley and he was arrested on Dec. 28 on the charge of rape; with intent to ravish. The investigation is ongoing.”