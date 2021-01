HAMBURG — Graveside services for Hattie Herring, age 74 of Natchez, who passed away December 30, 2020 at her residence will be today at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamburg, MS. A walk-through visitation was Tuesday, January 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.