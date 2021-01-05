FAYETTE — Graveside services for Darnell Stampley, 64 who died Friday, January 1, 2021 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS, will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.