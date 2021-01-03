Two new COVID deaths in Miss-Lou

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee reports two new deaths on Sunday related to COVID-19.

Lee reported a 73-year-old man from Vidalia died while in the Merit Health Natchez intensive care unit Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old woman from Natchez died from complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon.

No other information was available.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 1,784 new cases of COVID in the last day, and 32 deaths during that time.

In Adams County, total COVID cases are at 1,821, up nine cases in the last day, and deaths stand at 60 in Adams County, up two in the last day.

The state health department reminds residents to continue to wash their hands multiple times during the day, wear a mask and stay socially distanced from other people.