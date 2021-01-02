State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

NATCHEZ — Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period prior to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

In addition, 24 Mississippians have died from complications of the COVID-19 virus in the last day.

The state reported 236 active outbreaks among the states long-term care facilities.

In Adams County, the total number of reported COVID cases is at 1,812, which is five new cases in the last day. The state reported deaths remain unchanged in Adams County at 58.

The state health department reminds residents to continue to wash their hands multiple times during the day, wear a mask and stay socially distanced from other people.