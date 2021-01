March 30, 1956 – Dec. 25, 2020

Visitation for Charles Edward O’Bryant, 64, of Natchez, who died on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Merit Health will be at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow on a later date.