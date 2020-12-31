Severe weather expected New Year’s Eve

NATCHEZ — Severe weather is expected in Natchez-Adams County and surrounding areas on Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service at Jackson, the storm is expected to move through Adams County between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

“Severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, are expected to move into the southwest portions of the area Thursday evening (New Year’s Eve) and continue to spread northeast across the area overnight,” the National Weather Service website states. “Severe storms also can not be ruled out during the late afternoon hours for locations in the west and central MS.”

Neifa Hardy, the Liaison Officer with Adams County Emergency Management, sent out an electronic CodeRED message Thursday alerting Natchez-Adams County residents that emergency officials expect severe weather by 8 p.m. Thursday.

“This evening Dec. 31, we are expecting a severe weather system with strong winds, possible down trees, and power lines,” Hardy stated in a news release.

“City and county officials, along with Emergency Management, are strongly suggesting business owners allow their employees to depart from work by 7 p.m. this evening. This would allow everyone to get to a safe place by 8 p.m. tonight,” the news release states. “The safe room will open at 1 p.m. today for residents who will need shelter. Please bring a mask and practice social distancing while in the safe room to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are also asking if you know of an elderly family member or neighbors, please check on these loved ones prior to 7 p.m. today. Please take this time to have a family plan and stay weather aware by listening to your local radio and television stations for immediate updates. Thank you, and stay safe.”