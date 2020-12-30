Aug. 5, 1956 – Dec. 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Edward H. Lewis, 64, of Natchez, passed away December 25, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez after a brief battle with cancer.

Mr. Lewis was born August 5, 1956 in Natchez, the son of James M. and Betty Lewis. Like his father before him, he was a surveyor for over 30 years, working for many different companies that took him around the country before he began his own business. He was co-owner of Professional Boundary Surveys.

He enjoyed his family, friends, work, good food and making others smile. He always had a joke or funny story at the ready for anyone he may meet.

In his younger years, he played in several bands in Natchez, mostly as a bass guitarist. Music was one of his passions.

He was a member of Adams County Search and Rescue.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kim Lewis, his sister Anne Lewis-Smith and husband Gary of Natchez, his sister Nancy Lewis Morehead of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Virginia.

Private family services will be held for Mr. Lewis January 1, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Minister Ken Hootsell officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Finley Hootsell, Mike Poole, Everard Baker, Charles Feltus, Chris Angles and Jack Blaney.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.