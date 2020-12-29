Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

FERRIDAY — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge Monday night in connection with a Dec. 12 shooting in Ferriday.

Wilbert Henderson, 43, was shot and killed outside his residence at 1305 Fifth Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, law officials said.

Treyon Kelly, 25, was arrested Monday at his grandmother’s residence on Iowa Street in connection with the incident, CPSO Chief Deputy John Cowan said.

In addition to a first-degree murder charge, Kelly was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resisting an officer according to arrest records.

CPSO also arrested Charmecia S. Harvey, 25, in connection with the shooting.

Harvey was charged with principal to first-degree murder.

Both Harvey and Kelly were being held without bond Tuesday.