Tax Collector’s office unable to assist with car tags, registration due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Tax Collector’s office is partially closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

Adams County Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis announced on social media Tuesday that the tax office would only be open for 2020 property tax payments made via credit card or check.

Those attempting to pay for their car tag, titling or registration will be unable to do so at this time, Lewis said, adding she anticipates those services to be back open on Jan. 11.

For those whose vehicle tag is expired or is expiring before then, there will be an Adams County employee in the hall outside of the tax collector’s office who can provide them with a written letter saying they made the attempt to renew their tag or registration, Lewis said.

Lewis said property tax payments can also be made online with a credit card at adamscountyms.net.

Any phone calls to the tax collector’s office will temporarily be redirected to the Chancery Clerk’s office, Lewis said.