March 30, 1955 – Dec. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Henry Barnes Jr., 65, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Tyler, TX will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dywon Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Henry was born March 30, 1955 in Natchez, the son of Virginia Johnson and Henry Barnes Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was employed with Barnes Trucking after retiring from International Paper Company. Mr. Barnes was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Henry enjoyed fixing on cars and trucks.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Hester Givens Howard and Odell Hawkins; brothers James O’Neal and Robert Banks and sister Shirley Jones.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Virginia Johnson and Henry Barnes, Sr.; fiance’ Bernadette Brown; two sons, Henry Barnes III (Rosie) and Trevis Barnes, Sr. (Melody); daughter, Kenisha Barnes (Keltaurus); 9 brothers; 5 sisters; 17 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

