December 30, 2020

  • 63°

Ernest Mac Yearta Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:46 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Feb. 28, 1949 – Dec. 27, 2020

NATCHEZ — A service for Mr. Ernest Mac Yearta Jr., 71, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence will be announced at a later date by Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Mr. Yearta is survived by three daughters, Angela Burton and Victoria Nichols of Vernon, Al., and Tina Whitaker of Kingsport, TN.

