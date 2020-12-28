Josephine White-Jackson

July 11, 1937 – Dec. 21, 2020

CANNONSBURG — Graveside services for Josephine W. Jackson, 83, of Cannonsburg, MS, who departed her earthly life on December 21, 2020, at her residence, will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS, at 12:00 P.M under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walkthrough visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Josephine was born on July 11, 1937, in Cannonsburg, MS, to Daniel White Jr. and Cora Turner White. She was a member of John L. Webb Grand High Court, Heroines of Jericho Court #202 and she was on the mother board of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; Daniel White Jr and Cora Turner White; her husband, Rev. Edmon Jackson; four grandchildren, Shawnee Proby, Je’Coby Horton, Louis Dickerson and Daklice White; one god-sister, Edna Holmes.

She leaves to cherish her memories; seven children, Daniel E. White and wife Kathryn, Larry White and wife Dorothy, Carl Jackson and wife Jackie, Ricky Jackson, Cora Holland and husband Jules, Donna Horton and Edmon O. Jackson; one aunt, Annie Bell Stokes; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; one god-daughter, Tamekia Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

