April 6, 1962 – Dec. 27, 2020

Graveside services for Jimmy Dale Riley, 58, of Sicily Island, LA will be held at New Pine Hill Cemetery on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at New Hope Pentecostal Church from noon until 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.