Graveside services for Carol Wiley Turner, 82, of Waterproof, LA, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Natchez National Cemetery with Rev. Adrian Lundy officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Turner was born Sept. 7, 1938 in Waterproof, LA, the daughter of Woodrow, Sr. and Estelle Girley Wiley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Turner; one sister, Estelle Wiley.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Kellie Turner; one brother, Woodrow Wiley, Jr., both of Waterproof, LA; one aunt, Dorothy Spain, Brooklyn, NY; three nieces, Pamela Wiley, Donna Bottley, Opal Wiley, all of LaPlace, LA; five great-nieces and Nephews, Erin Bottley, Sheldon Bottley, Victor McMillian, Nia Scott, Sarah Scott; three special cousins, Shirley Johnson, Waterproof, LA, Beulah Singleton, Victorville, CA, Jerry Buckner, Leesville, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

